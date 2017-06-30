"Trump is many things, but tough is not one of them": Anderson Cooper Uses Trump's Own Words To Show How Weak The President Is

It’s not normal,” Cooper said. ”This is the most powerful man on the face of the entire planet. A man struggling to fulfill promises he’s made on health care reform and a whole host of other issues lashing out personally at a cable news anchor, making snide comments and allegations about her appearance.

Great job Anderson. Watch the video in the link if you didn't see it live.

Cooper really lays into the 71 year old man/boy.

It looks like the media is finally done with giving the Clown-in-Chief a free ride.