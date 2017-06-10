Top Dem Donor Calls On Lawmakers To Take Up Trump Impeachment

Tom Steyer, the wealthy environmentalist turned super PAC funder, has penned a letter laying out the case that Trump has met the definition of obstruction of justice, and compelling lawmakers to act accordingly.

“The clear and undisputed facts about Mr. Trump’s attempt to impede an FBI investigation demand an immediate impeachment inquiry by the House of Representatives,” Steyer writes. “The facts that we know already exceed standards for presidential impeachment for obstruction of justice set in 1974 and 1998.”

Written as a plea to Republicans, Steyer’s letter is likely to fall on deaf ears. GOP lawmakers tend not to take directives from major Democratic funders. But within Democratic circles, it represents an important legitimization of the impeachment push.

With the democratic landslide that is coming in 2018, impeachment will and should be on the table.

I'm sure Nancy won't mind drawing those articles of impeachment up either.