Good Grief: Honor Roll Student Banned From Graduation Because Of This Shirt

A senior at Hickory Ridge High School in Harrisburg, North Carolina was recently suspended for wearing a shirt that showed her collarbones.

Summer, an honor roll student with a 4.4 GPA, told NBC Charlotte that she was sitting in the cafeteria last week when the school’s principal asked her to put on a jacket because her shirt went against the school’s dress code. According to NBC Charlotte, Summer’s shirt partially showed her shoulders and exposed her back.

Although Summer reportedly told her principal she thought her shirt was “fine” to wear at school, she complied with the principal’s request and put on a jacket. Unfortunately, the principal was still not satisfied and asked Summer to change her outfit all together.

“I completely understand why a dress code is put into place but I feel like after I put on that jacket it should have been subdued, Summer told NBC Charlotte.