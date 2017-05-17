Gergen: 'We're in impeachment territory now'

Gergen, who advised two US Presidents who faced impeachment processes -- Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton -- says it appears Donald Trump was intentionally trying to influence the direction of the FBI's probe into Flynn. "It looks like he was trying to impede the investigation," said Gergen. "He was using his power to do that, and when James Comey didn't go along with him, when he wasn't his boy, he fired him."

First, Trump commits Treason, the next day it's learned that he has committed obstruction of justice.

It is time to start impeachment proceedings.

Giving the nations secrets to our number one global enemy and then this. Talk about 'high crimes and misdemeanors?" If a guy can be impeached for lying about a blowjob, I'm sure there is plenty of ammunition to mount an easy impeachment of Trump.