Funny: Spicer's Inauguration Whopper Makes Him Latest Hot Meme

Sean Spicer’s jaw-dropping claim that Donald Trump’s inauguration was not only the largest in American history — but also the biggest ever anywhere on the planet — has unleashed a chortling army of meme-sters with lots of other imagined Spicer whoppers.

Despite what anyone could see with their own eyes looking at an aerial shot of a spotty crowd, the White House press secretary declared that Friday’s event had the “largest audience to ever witness an inauguration — period — both in person and around the globe.”

But sarcastic meme-creators also want you to know that the inauguration was even so much more amazing than that. Were you aware that the Beatles — including John and George — played at the inauguration, and that the president applauded them with his huge hands? But that’s not all. One million invisibility cloaks were handed out to those who attended the event!

"The Beatles, INCLUDING John & George, played the inaugural concert and President Trump applauded them with his HUGE HANDS." #SeanSpicerSays