Endorsing Clinton, Mark Cuban calls Trump a 'jagoff'

"You know what we call a person like that in Pittsburgh? A jagoff," Cuban continued. "Is there any bigger jagoff in the world than Donald Trump?"

Cuban, who is a judge on reality TV show "Shark Tank," the owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball franchise and who has called into question the Republican nominee's boasts of personal wealth, also said in an interview with CNN after the rally that he endorsed Clinton because he is "ready to vote for a true leader."

"I am ready to vote for the American Dream. I am ready to tell the world that I am here to endorse Hillary Clinton."

Cuban continued speaking out against the GOP nominee in the interview, saying "Trump scares me."