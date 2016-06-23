GOP fails to stop Democrats' sit-in on House floor

The Republicans tried to shut it down, but the Democrats' nearly day-long sit-in was still going Thursday and showed no signs of letting up.

In the middle of the night, House Republicans had sought to end an extraordinary day of drama and what has become a 20-hour sit-in by adjourning for a recess that will last through July 5. The move was an effort to shut down a protest that began Wednesday morning when Democrats took over the House floor and tried to force votes on gun control. But shortly after 7:00 a.m., about 20 Democrats still remained on the House floor, including House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi, and they were determined to continue. A police officer told the Democrats that they will be conducting a daily security sweep. "I'd ask that you clear the floor while that happens," the officer said. Pelosi responded: "That's not going to happen" and the security check then took place involving five agents and a dog as the House Democratic leader continued speaking, undeterred.

At one point during the morning, Pelosi said the sit-in would continue "until hell freezes over.