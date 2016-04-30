Why do red states hate their women and girls? - Oklahoma legislature will fix forced sodomy law

"I am horrified by the idea that we would allow these depraved rapists to face a lower charge simply because the victim is unconscious," Rep. Scott Biggs said earlier this week in announcing plans to rush a fix through the legislature. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled March 24 that a lower court judge was right to dismiss a forcible oral sodomy charge against the teenaged suspect because state law doesn't mention intoxication or unconsciousness among the five criteria describing the crime. Biggs, a former prosecutor, said he thought the judges got bogged down on details and lost sight of the big picture. "I think the judges made a grave error, but if they need more clarification, we are happy to give it to them by fixing the statute," he said. "Unfortunately, legal minds often get stuck on questions of semantics, when it is clear to most of us what the intent of the law is."