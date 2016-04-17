Reince Priebus says he'd prefer GOP nominee run against Clinton than Sanders

Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus said Friday he would prefer the GOP nominee run against Hillary Clinton than Bernie Sanders. "I'd rather run against Hillary Clinton because she's defined, she's not liked, and in a popular cultural vote in America, that's a really important question, and she doesn't do well with that question," Priebus told CNN's Wolf Blitzer. RELATED: New York fight night for Clinton and Sanders "I don't know what is going to happen with the FBI. So put her unpopularity together with another unknown that could make it harder for her -- I would rather run against Hillary Clinton," Priebus said on "Wolf," citing the ongoing investigation into Clinton's private email server that she used while she was secretary of state.

Keep believing this Bernie supporters. Remember, the old proverb, "the enemy of my enemy is my friend." You ever wonder why Trump and republicans love Bernie so much? Because they know Hillary will be the next president if she's the democratic nominee.

The GOP can't wait to paint a hammer and sickle all over Bernie's face during the election. Thankfully, those of us who have been in the trenches for years won't allow it.