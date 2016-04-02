The GOP will say Bernie is a Commie and America will believe it

This is why I support Hillary. Not because I got a grandma crush on her ... I support Hillary because this is what republicans are going to do to Bernie. Dems need to keep Obama's legacy moving forward. Dems need to take the senate and make gains in the house. Dems need to pack the Supreme Court.

Dems won't do any of the above if they nominate a socialist to be their presidential nominee. It's hard to watch my dem friends become part of the flatearth society. It's tough to watch, but shrink from fighting them I will not do. The stakes are too high.

Hillary can beat Trump and Cruz. Bernie doesn't stand a chance against either. That's why I support Hillary, and why you should too.