Black voters lift Clinton to staggering SC win

Hillary Clinton crushed Bernie Sanders among black voters in the South Carolina primary — a result that doesn’t bode well for the Vermont senator’s performance in the Southern Super Tuesday states.

The former secretary of State claimed a stunning 87 percent of African-American Democratic voters in South Carolina, according to MSNBC’s analysis of exit polls.

Clinton also led Sanders by 6 percentage points among white voters, according to the same analysis. But with an estimated six in 10 South Carolina Democratic voters identified as African-American, Sanders was trounced by that demographic group alone.

Even more striking was Clinton’s margin of victory among older black voters. She beat Sanders by 93 percentage points among African-Americans older than 65. By comparison, in 2008, then-Sen.Barack Obama (D-Ill.) beat Clinton among black voters older than 60 by 50 points, according to MSNBC.