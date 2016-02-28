Endorsement: Hillary Clinton, who's both visionary and realistic

Minnesota Democrats heading to caucus on Tuesday face a dilemma similar to that of South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, dean of the Congressional Black Caucus, who recently said that his “heart and head” were in different places when it came to endorsing Hillary Clinton or Bernie Sanders. After reflection, he came down on the side of Clinton, where he said “my heart has always been.”

We believe Clinton is the clear choice over Sanders for heart and head alike. A force on the national landscape for more than 30 years, Clinton has distinguished herself in foreign and domestic policy in ways that make her well-suited to represent the party in November.

Americans’ first real introduction to Clinton came when she led the fight to overhaul health care in the early 1990s. When the GOP and the insurance industry defeated what was then called “Hillarycare,” Clinton began anew, building a coalition of Democrats and Republicans that forged the Children’s Health Insurance Plan, which helped states cut the uninsured rate for children by half. And although her initial health proposal failed, it also formed the basis of what became the Affordable Care Act, which helps insure millions of Americans and bars the use of preexisting conditions as a barrier to health coverage.