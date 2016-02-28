4-1 ... FEEL THE BERN: Bernie Sanders' disastrous night in South Carolina

Bernie Sanders couldn't have asked for a better electorate than the one he saw in New Hampshire. It was mostly white -- a group with which he does much better. It was 40 percent independents (same) and two-thirds liberal (same). It was the state next to his home state. It was a state he should have won big and a state he won big.

South Carolina was the same for Hillary Clinton.

According to preliminary exit poll data reported by CNN, the electorate in Saturday's primary voting was heavily African-American -- even more heavily black than in the 2008 election that gave Barack Obama a 2-to-1 victory. Exit polls suggest that black voters supported Clinton at a 4-to-1 margin.