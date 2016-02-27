WOW! Hillary Clinton Wins A Resounding Victory In South Carolina

Hillary Clinton won the Palmetto State’s Democratic presidential contest on Saturday, defeating Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who had struggled to pick up support among African-American voters, who comprise a majority of the primary electorate in the state.

Clinton’s victory was especially sweet since she had suffered a brutal defeat to then-Sen. Barack Obama of Illinois in the Democratic primary here eight years ago.

After Sanders nearly tied Clinton in Iowa, won a blowout victory in New Hampshire and performed well with Latinos in Nevada, some had speculated that he could narrow the gap in South Carolina, where Clinton has consistently led by double digits in polls. But that prospect never came, and as the primary neared, Sanders’ own staff began to admit that he would lose.

“I wouldn't focus on the margin because it’s not going to be that close," Sanders pollster Ben Tulchin told The State earlier this week. "If we had three more months, we could close the gap more." It was a much more somber message than the one the candidate had been projecting a month ago, when he said he thought he could win the state.

Expectations aside, Sanders’ campaign had more paid staff in South Carolina than it had in Iowa and spent nearly $1 million on ads here. But in the week leading up to the primary, Sanders triangulated by racing between states holding primaries and caucuses next month -- Minnesota, Texas, Oklahoma, Illinois, Missouri and Ohio -- rather than getting as much face time with voters here as possible. He was campaigning in Minnesota Saturday night when the result was called.